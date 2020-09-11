Athawale backs Ravi Kishan on Jaya Bachchan's 'defaming film industry' remark in RS

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on September 15 reacted on Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan's speech in which she slammed BJP RS MP and Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan.

Backing Kishan, he said that he highlighted drug issue by his knowledge and experience in the film industry.

Athawale asserted on Bachchan's 'conspiracy to defame film industry' remark and said that this is not an issue to defame film industry and what Ravi Kishan has said most of the celebrities do drug abuse and should be stopped.

"It's not the matter to defame film industry, Ravi Kishan has raised issue to perfecting the industry," he said.

Recently, Jaya Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media.

People who made their names in the industry have called it a 'gutter'.

I completely disagree.

I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language.

Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry.

I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it.

It is a shame."