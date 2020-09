46 Homeless Dogs Evacuated From Path Of Hurricane Sally Arrive At Humane Society Of North Texas Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:33s - Published 4 minutes ago 46 Homeless Dogs Evacuated From Path Of Hurricane Sally Arrive At Humane Society Of North Texas The Humane Society of North Texas is once again working with the ASPCA and Wings of Rescue to evacuate dogs left in the path of a hurricane. Katie Johnston reports. 0

