Scientists discover gas on Venus that could indicate life

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Scientists discover gas on Venus that could indicate life
Scientists discover gas on Venus that could indicate life

Venus Second planet from the Sun in the Solar System

Gas possibly linked to life detected on Venus

 There is new hope that the planet Venus, long considered too hot and hostile to sustain life, might be showing signs of exactly that in the gas clouds of its..
CBS News

Scientists detect possible life on Venus

 Astronomers have found a potential signal of life high in the atmosphere of our nearest neighboring planet, Venus. They caution they aren't certain yet, calling..
SBS

Life on Venus? Astronomers spot phosphine, a hint of life in planet's clouds

 Astronomers spot the chemical signature of phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth is only associated with life, in Venus' clouds.
 
USATODAY.com
Detection of phosphine in Venus’s clouds ‘indicates potential for life’ [Video]

Detection of phosphine in Venus’s clouds ‘indicates potential for life’

The discovery of phosphine gas in the clouds of Venus could possibly indicatesigns of life on the planet, scientists have said. The gas has been detectedin the atmosphere of Venus, suggesting the planet could host unknownphotochemical or geochemical processes.

Scientists find gas on Venus linked to life on Earth

Scientists find gas on Venus linked to life on Earth Paris (AFP) Sept 14, 2020 The atmosphere of Venus contains a gas that on Earth can be attributed...
Watch | Scientists discover possible sign of life on Venus

A video on the recent discovery of the presence of phosphine gas in the atmosphere of Venus
Scientists detect a gas that typically indicates the presence of biological life in the atmosphere of Venus

In a press briefing today, scientists rom the Royal Astronomical Society announced a potentially...
Possible Signs of Life Discovered on Venus, Scientists Announce [Video]

Possible Signs of Life Discovered on Venus, Scientists Announce

The findings were published by astronomers in two papers in the journal 'Nature Astronomy' on Monday.

Scientists find a possibility of life on Venus, traces of phosphine gas found | Oneindia News [Video]

Scientists find a possibility of life on Venus, traces of phosphine gas found | Oneindia News

Possibility of life on any planet other than earth has always intrigued the scientists, finally some observations suggest that the possibility can't be ruled out just yet. Astronomers announced on..

Phosphine Gas Discovered In Atmosphere Of Venus Could Hint At Extraterrestrial Life [Video]

Phosphine Gas Discovered In Atmosphere Of Venus Could Hint At Extraterrestrial Life

Kiet Do talks to researchers about new paper suggesting gas found on Venus might suggest existence of life (9-14-2020)

