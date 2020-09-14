Scientists discover gas on Venus that could indicate life

Detection of phosphine in Venus’s clouds ‘indicates potential for life’ The discovery of phosphine gas in the clouds of Venus could possibly indicatesigns of life on the planet, scientists have said. The gas has been detectedin the atmosphere of Venus, suggesting the planet could host unknownphotochemical or geochemical processes.

Second planet from the Sun in the Solar System

