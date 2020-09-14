Scientists discover gas on Venus that could indicate life
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:32s - Published
6 minutes ago
Scientists discover gas on Venus that could indicate life
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gas possibly linked to life detected on Venus There is new hope that the planet Venus, long considered too hot and hostile to sustain life, might be showing signs of exactly that in the gas clouds of its..
CBS News
1 hour ago
Scientists detect possible life on Venus Astronomers have found a potential signal of life high in the atmosphere of our nearest neighboring planet, Venus. They caution they aren't certain yet, calling..
SBS
18 hours ago Detection of phosphine in Venus’s clouds ‘indicates potential for life’ The discovery of phosphine gas in the clouds of Venus could possibly indicatesigns of life on the planet, scientists have said. The gas has been detectedin the atmosphere of Venus, suggesting the planet could host unknownphotochemical or geochemical processes. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Paris (AFP) Sept 14, 2020
The atmosphere of Venus contains a gas that on Earth can be attributed...
Space Daily - Published
6 hours ago Also reported by •
Hindu
A video on the recent discovery of the presence of phosphine gas in the atmosphere of Venus
Hindu - Published
3 hours ago Also reported by •
NPR • SBS
In a press briefing today, scientists rom the Royal Astronomical Society announced a potentially...
TechCrunch - Published
1 day ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources