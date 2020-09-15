What if lifesaving prescriptions were affordable for all? | Kiah Williams

As prescription drug costs skyrocket in the US, thousands of people are forced to forgo lifesaving medications -- all while manufacturers and health care facilities systematically destroy perfectly good, surplus pills.

Kiah Williams shares how SIRUM -- a nonprofit that delivers unused medications to families who need them most -- plans to drive down prescription prices by recycling almost a billion dollars' worth of medications in the next five years.

(This ambitious plan is a part of the Audacious Project, TED's initiative to inspire and fund global change.)