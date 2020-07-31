Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indonesian students trade trash to study online

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Indonesian students trade trash to study online

Indonesian students trade trash to study online

When the coronavirus pandemic forced Indonesian schools to shut, it exposed how millions of households in the Southeast Asian country still had no access to the internet or even a device like a mobile phone to do remote learning.

So students and volunteers have come up with creative ways to get round the problem.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indonesia Indonesia Country in Southeast Asia and Oceania

Covid 19 coronavirus: Anti-maskers forced to dig graves for virus victims in Indonesia

 Indonesian authorities have ordered a group of anti-maskers who broke the country's mask laws to dig graves for Covid-19 victims.East Java province officials..
New Zealand Herald

How come Indians in Dubai are tweeting so many Arabic words?

 Dubai: It is World Hindi Day on September 14, but Indians in Dubai tweeted Arabic words to mark the day. The reason—the Indian Consulate in Dubai invited..
WorldNews
Indonesia: Lockdowns back in capital as hospitals near capacity [Video]

Indonesia: Lockdowns back in capital as hospitals near capacity

Jakarta reintroduces lockdown to try to reduce strain on its health system as it tries to cope with the coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published

Rohingya crisis: Nearly 300 refugees land in Indonesia after months at sea

 Nearly 300 people come ashore in Indonesia, describing a perilous six-month voyage from Bangladesh.
BBC News

Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Subregion of Asia

ASEAN summit: South China Sea, coronavirus pandemic cast a shadow [Video]

ASEAN summit: South China Sea, coronavirus pandemic cast a shadow

Southeast Asia's top diplomats to discuss coronavirus pandemic and rising tensions in South China Sea in online summit.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:59Published
‘Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all countries on equitable basis’: WHO Chief [Video]

‘Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all countries on equitable basis’: WHO Chief

Health Ministers from member countries of the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region participated in a session to discuss measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. The 73rd Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia from September 9-10 was held virtually via video conferencing. While addressing the session WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all countries on equitable basis. He added that the WHO is committed to supporting all countries to reopen their societies. India’s Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also attended the session via video conference. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:32Published
Singapore's concert for the dead goes online [Video]

Singapore's concert for the dead goes online

The studio lights dim, the band begins to strum, and it's showtime for a Singapore getai concert - a popular form of entertainment in southeast Asia that features songs, skits and over-the-top costumes to celebrate the dead. Gloria Tso has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:59Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Feral hog forces Indonesian hikers to seek refuge up trees [Video]

Feral hog forces Indonesian hikers to seek refuge up trees

This was the comical scene in Indonesia's Gunung Cikuray Garut when a group of hikers were forced to climb trees to escape a feral hog. Footage shows a group of students on many different trees as..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published
Tragic sight as pipefish 'tries to communicate' with plastic straw [Video]

Tragic sight as pipefish 'tries to communicate' with plastic straw

Tragic sight as a diver captured the moment a pipefish tried to communicate with a plastic straw off the coast of Ambon, the capital and largest city of the Indonesian province of Maluku. Claudia,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:16Published