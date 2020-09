The Bobcat Fire grew considerably Tuesday morning as firefighters worked tirelessly to protect the Mount Wilson Observatory in the Angeles National Forest and the San Gabriel foothill communities which remain under threat.

Shingikugirl RT @KTLA : BREAKING: The #BobcatFire has burned about 200 acres and is spreading rapidly in the West Fork Picnic Area of the Angeles Nationa… 1 week ago

Jimmy walker RT @CBSLA : #BREAKING UPDATE: The #BobcatFire grows 41,231 acres, containment drops to 3%. Evacuation orders remain in place for parts of A… 4 minutes ago