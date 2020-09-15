The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ science fiction Star Wars series The Mandalorian Season 2, created by Jon Favreau.

It stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Rosario Dawson, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi and Werner Herzog!

The Mandalorian Season 2 Release Date: October 30, 2020 on Disney+ Are you excited for The Mandalorian Season 2?

