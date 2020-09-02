Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Air Force Will Play Army, Navy In Football This Season

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Air Force Will Play Army, Navy In Football This Season

Air Force Will Play Army, Navy In Football This Season

The Air Force Falcons will play two football games this season against fellow service academies Army and Navy.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

theplow6

the plow Air Force will play Army, Navy in football this season https://t.co/XGfKMRLYvL via @9NEWS 3 days ago

libertad717

Punto RT @starsandstripes: The Falcons' abbreviated schedule includes hosting @NavyFB on Oct. 3 and a trip to West Point, New York, to face Army… 4 days ago

myprepacademy

ACT Prep Academy Air Force will play Army, Navy in football this season - https://t.co/W4BvXLkpjP - @washtimes 4 days ago

CNRandyR

Randy Roberts So the Mountain West isn't playing football, but Army and Navy need games to play, and a trophy to play for, so Air… https://t.co/K037F4O1uv 4 days ago

legionbirdman

Robert White Air Force will play Army, Navy in football this season https://t.co/DgJ55ZMuCJ 4 days ago

RevengOfThe4th

Robby Chavez Ⓜ️ RT @KRIS6sports: The Air Force Falcons are planning to play two games this season against fellow service academies Army and Navy. https://… 5 days ago

KRIS6News

KRIS 6 News The Air Force Falcons are planning to play two games this season against fellow service academies Army and Navy. https://t.co/osv2Zxmq9m 5 days ago

KRIS6sports

KRIS 6 Sports The Air Force Falcons are planning to play two games this season against fellow service academies Army and Navy. https://t.co/W77bphSXTz 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Defence Secretary: Integrated Review to unveil new 'flexible' armed force for global conflict [Video]

Defence Secretary: Integrated Review to unveil new 'flexible' armed force for global conflict

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks about the forthcoming Integrated Reviewof security, defence, development and foreign policy at a press briefing onHMS Tamar in London. Mr Wallace said the review..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published
Trump’s History Of Disrespecting Veterans [Video]

Trump’s History Of Disrespecting Veterans

Despite his claims to respect veterans more than anyone, President Donald Trump has frequently made offensive statements about members of the armed forces and their families.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:26Published
How families stay connected during deployment [Video]

How families stay connected during deployment

These military families have gone through it all, See how their bond is stronger than ever during tough deployments.

Credit: USA Today Kind (International)     Duration: 03:01Published