Ready to deal with any situation: Defence Minister on India-China border tensions

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:16s
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 15 attended the second day of the Monsoon Session.

During which he briefed members of Lok Sabha about the India-China border issues and assured that the Indian Army is ready to deal with any situation.

"I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation," said Singh.

He also informed the house about the dialogue he shared with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe during the sidelines of Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO).


Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Wei Fenghe General of the Chinese People's Liberation Army

Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces

Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India


Shanghai Cooperation Organisation international organization

