Ready to deal with any situation: Defence Minister on India-China border tensions

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 15 briefed members of Lok Sabha about the India-China border issues in the second day of the Monsoon Session. He pointed to the violent standoff at the Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 15 by saying that Indian soldiers laid down their lives to ensure Chinese designs are foiled. "Given the growing friction along the Line of Actual Control, the senior commanders of the two sides in a meeting on 6 June agreed on a process of disengagement that involved reciprocal actions. Both sides also agreed to respect and abide by the Line of Actual Control and not undertake any activity to alter the status quo. However, in violation of this, the Chinese side created a violent face-off on 15 June at Galwan," he said.
In a self made video, Congress leader Ninong Ering claimed that five boys from Nacho, Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh have been abducted by China's PLA (People's Liberation Army). He said, "China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) has abducted 5 boys from Nacho, Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh. This has happened at a time when Rajanath Singh is meeting defence ministers of Russia and China. PLA's action has sent a very wrong message." On September 04, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Moscow.
External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar held talks with Kyrgyz Republic and Tajik counterpart on the sidelines Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. "A fruitful meeting with FM Chingiz Aidarbekov of Kyrgyz Republic on SCO sidelines. Thanked him for the support in facilitating return of Indian nationals. Discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest. Agreed to further enhance our Strategic Partnership in all spheres," tweeted Jaishankar. "A warm meeting with Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin. Pleased with our growing bilateral and regional cooperation. Highly value this strategic partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.SCO summit is taking place in Russia's Moscow.
