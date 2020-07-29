Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's postponed project will hit Facebook on Thursday

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's postponed project will hit Facebook on Thursday

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's postponed project will hit Facebook on Thursday

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's small screen reunion will finally take place on Thursday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston American television and film actress

The Hollywood Reporter's Full, Uncensored Drama Actresses Roundtable With Jennifer Aniston, Helena Bonham Carter, Rose Byrne, Ja [Video]

The Hollywood Reporter's Full, Uncensored Drama Actresses Roundtable With Jennifer Aniston, Helena Bonham Carter, Rose Byrne, Ja

Jennifer Aniston, Helena Bonham Carter, Rose Byrne, Janelle Monáe, Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya joined The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their respected TV drama series.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 56:40Published
Jennifer Aniston revisited past emotional breakdowns while making 'The Morning Show' [Video]

Jennifer Aniston revisited past emotional breakdowns while making 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston found playing Alex Levy, a character who is hounded by the press and fed up with public life in The Morning Show very "cathartic".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Jennifer Aniston optimistic about 'exciting' Friends reunion as she confirms further delays [Video]

Jennifer Aniston optimistic about 'exciting' Friends reunion as she confirms further delays

Jennifer Aniston has assured fans the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special will happen, despite ongoing delays amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms [Video]

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Brad Pitt Brad Pitt American actor and film producer

Judge responds to Angelina Jolie's attempts to have him removed from divorce case [Video]

Judge responds to Angelina Jolie's attempts to have him removed from divorce case

U.S. judge John W. Ouderkirk insists he has no personal bias or prejudice concerning any party‚ attorney or any other person participating in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce case.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Brad Pitt jets off on vacation with German beauty [Video]

Brad Pitt jets off on vacation with German beauty

Brad Pitt has reportedly jetted off to the south of France with German model Nicole Poturalski, leading to speculation that the two are an item.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Angelina Jolie's lawyer issues statement amid heated dispute over Brad Pitt divorce judge [Video]

Angelina Jolie's lawyer issues statement amid heated dispute over Brad Pitt divorce judge

Angelina Jolie's lawyer has insisted the actress is seeking a fair trial based on facts amid her dispute with the judge presiding over her divorce with Brad Pitt.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Michael Caputo's comments about scientists and conspiracies raise concerns

 Michael Caputo, the head of communications for the Department of Health and Human Services, spoke in a Facebook video about his mental state and floated the idea..
CBS News
Elphicke sentenced to two years in prison for sexual assault [Video]

Elphicke sentenced to two years in prison for sexual assault

Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke has been sentenced to two-years in prison after being convicted for the sexual assault of three women. Elphicke arrived at Southwark Crown Court today for his sentencing. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:21Published
Coronavirus testing crisis hits hospitals and schools [Video]

Coronavirus testing crisis hits hospitals and schools

NHS hospitals are cancelling operations and turning away patients whilst more than 30 schools across the country have closed, or told at least one year group to go home amid a deepening crisis over coronavirus testing Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Starmer: The PM has 'failed on every count' with Covid [Video]

Starmer: The PM has 'failed on every count' with Covid

Sir Keir Starmer slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he's 'failed on every count' when preparing and protecting the nation from Covid. The Labour leader added that the PM should have used the summer to address the track and trace issues, saying; 'we don't need world beating, we need effective'. His comments come as part of his address the TUC members. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Stop and Admire Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Unforgettable Date Nights at the Emmys

Some Hollywood couples are simply unforgettable. For countless pop culture fans, 2020 kicked off on a...
E! Online - Published

Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Are Reuniting This Week - See First 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Promo Pic!

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite over video chat for a reading of the famous film Fast Times at...
Just Jared - Published

Jennifer Aniston To Serve As Character Witness in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Custody Trial?

Jennifer Aniston To Serve As Character Witness in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Custody Trial? A tabloid claims Jennifer Aniston will be serving as a character witness in Brad Pitt’s custody...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are no longer attending family therapy [Video]

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are no longer attending family therapy

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are no longer attending family therapy, according to a source.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published
Boris Johnson backs ‘incredible’ HS2 project [Video]

Boris Johnson backs ‘incredible’ HS2 project

On a visit to Solihull in the West Midlands to mark the formal start of construction on HS2, the prime minister backed the rail project and insisted that “mass transit transport infrastructure is..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:45Published
The Big Reveal of a Deserving Veteran's Home Remodel! [Video]

The Big Reveal of a Deserving Veteran's Home Remodel!

Back in April, the Morning Blend announced a very special contest from Semper Fi Roofing and Exteriors to give away a free roofing or siding job to a local vet. We met the deserving winner, Don..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:40Published