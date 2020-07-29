Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's postponed project will hit Facebook on Thursday

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television. Libby Hogan reports.
Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke has been sentenced to two-years in prison after being convicted for the sexual assault of three women. Elphicke arrived at Southwark Crown Court today for his sentencing. Report by Browna.
NHS hospitals are cancelling operations and turning away patients whilst more than 30 schools across the country have closed, or told at least one year group to go home amid a deepening crisis over coronavirus testing Report by Fullerg.
Sir Keir Starmer slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he's 'failed on every count' when preparing and protecting the nation from Covid. The Labour leader added that the PM should have used the summer to address the track and trace issues, saying; 'we don't need world beating, we need effective'. His comments come as part of his address the TUC members. Report by Browna.