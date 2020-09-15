Asmongold checked a viewer who downplayed severity of the pandemic: ‘one percents happen —

A popular World of Warcraft streamer provided two useful analogies for why everyone should be taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously.Asmongold made the remarks when a viewer told him that 97 percent of Americans who contract COVID-19 will survive the disease.The statistic doesn’t account for the survivors who now have crushing, lifelong complications and that 3 percent would come out to 9.84 million deaths.“I’m gonna give you a bowl.

It’s gonna have a hundred M&Ms in it.

Three of them kill you … You wanna pick one up,” Asmongold asked during his stream.He then transferred the analogy to World of Warcraft by showing off his characters’ rare mounts.Asmongold showed off several rare mounts from his collection while making the point that even these “rare” instances do happen.The point is especially cogent because anyone who grinds for these mounts will obtain them sooner or later.Any time someone increases their risk of COVID-19 exposure they are gambling with their lives.“One percents happen.

A lot,” Asmongold said