Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer; Apple Event - Time Flies Preview | Digital Trends Live 9.15.20

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer; Apple Event - Time Flies Preview | Digital Trends Live 9.15.20

The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer; Apple Event - Time Flies Preview | Digital Trends Live 9.15.20

On Digital Trends Live today: kweliTV brings some diversity and color to your streaming choices, we talk to founder and CEO DeShuna Spencer; Who's Got Game?

With filmmaker and fitness influencer Max Philisaire AKA Max The Body; Financial updates from Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth Partners - banking at the USPS??; In the news: Apple is hosting it's Time Flies event with the launch of the Watch Series 6 and iPad Air updates at 10am PT; Oracle will be TikTok's U.S. database manager but is that enough to satisfy the government's sale order; CBS All Access is rebranding as Paramount Plus starting in early 2021; and Disney dropped the Mandalorian Season 2 trailer and our nerd hearts have nearly burst.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Weezin The Juice With Pauly Shore; All The X Boxes Are Coming | Digital Trends Live 9.9.20 [Video]

Weezin The Juice With Pauly Shore; All The X Boxes Are Coming | Digital Trends Live 9.9.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by comedian and actor Pauly Shore to discuss crashing at the 'Guest House'; John Velasco rounds up the best smart doorbells; It's Wednesday, so it's time for..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
A Mission To Mars In Netflix's 'Away'; Mando Season 2 Drops In October | Digital Trends Live 9.2.20 [Video]

A Mission To Mars In Netflix's 'Away'; Mando Season 2 Drops In October | Digital Trends Live 9.2.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by actor Ato Essandoh from Netflix's 'Away' which premieres on Sept. 4; Computing Editor Luke Larsen breaks down all the new Nvidia RTX GPUs and what they..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Facebook Removes 100s Of Q'Anon Groups; COD Black Ops Cold War | Digital Trends Live 8.20.20 [Video]

Facebook Removes 100s Of Q'Anon Groups; COD Black Ops Cold War | Digital Trends Live 8.20.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by Intel Researcher Garrick Orchard to discuss a robotic arm that helps patients with spinal injuries; Jeff Coleman, CEO of Brainleap Technologies, talks..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished