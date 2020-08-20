The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer; Apple Event - Time Flies Preview | Digital Trends Live 9.15.20

On Digital Trends Live today: kweliTV brings some diversity and color to your streaming choices, we talk to founder and CEO DeShuna Spencer; Who's Got Game?

With filmmaker and fitness influencer Max Philisaire AKA Max The Body; Financial updates from Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth Partners - banking at the USPS??; In the news: Apple is hosting it's Time Flies event with the launch of the Watch Series 6 and iPad Air updates at 10am PT; Oracle will be TikTok's U.S. database manager but is that enough to satisfy the government's sale order; CBS All Access is rebranding as Paramount Plus starting in early 2021; and Disney dropped the Mandalorian Season 2 trailer and our nerd hearts have nearly burst.