Sally could bring historic flooding to U.S. Gulf coast

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:21s - Published
[NFA] The slow-moving storm threatened low-laying areas with up to two feet of rain and nine-foot storm surges.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

As Hurricane Sally churned toward the U.S. Gulf Coast Tuesday, some residents around Gulfport, Mississippi stocked up on gasoline, planning to ride out to the storm.

Others, such as Janet Ryan, were clearing out.

"I'll be headed to Metairie, I packed up what I need for a couple of weeks because I don't know how much water will be here." The National Hurricane Center said the slow-moving storm threatened to deliver historic flooding with more than two feet of rain in some areas.

Forecasts warned Sally could wallop the Mississippi, Alabama and Florida coasts with storm surges of up to nine feet.

The governors of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana called for evacuations of low-lying areas and President Donald Trump made emergency declarations for all three states, which helps coordinate disaster relief.

Property data and analytics firm CoreLogic estimates nearly 11,000 homes are at risk in the larger coastal cities.

Sally is the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year and will be the eighth tropical storm or hurricane this season to hit the United States.




Slow-moving Hurricane Sally to dump heavy rains and bring 'historic flooding' to Gulf Coast

 Hurricane Sally is inching closer to the Gulf Coast Tuesday as it could affect a stretch of land from southeast Louisiana to Florida's Panhandle.
Eye Opener: Gulf Coast residents brace for Hurricane Sally

 Thousands of Americans are bracing for impact as Hurricane Sally barrels toward the Gulf Coast. Also, the hunt for the suspect who shot two sheriff's deputies in..
CBS Evening News, September 14, 2020

 Hurricane Sally strengthens as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast; Wisconsin sunflower farm goes viral amid coronavirus pandemic
Mississippi governor declares state of emergency as Hurricane Sally approaches

 Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall Tuesday night or Wednesday in the southern states of Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Manuel Bojorquez reports..
CBS News

Live Hurricane Sally Updates and Tracker

 Officials in Mississippi and Louisiana urged people to prepare, warning of flash floods and strong winds. “This is the real deal,” Mississippi’s governor..
Sally, now a hurricane, threatens U.S. Gulf coast [Video]

Sally, now a hurricane, threatens U.S. Gulf coast

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi were under evacuation orders on Monday, as slow-moving Sally strengthened to a hurricane with landfall expected as early as Tuesday. Gavino Garay reports.

Hurricane Sally bears down on U.S. Gulf Coast

 Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are being warned to expect huge storm surges as Hurricane Sally closes in on the Gulf Coast. CBS News meteorologist and..
Trump says he wanted to ASSASSINATE Assad, blames ex-defense chief Mattis for staying his hand

 US President Donald Trump has claimed he wanted to “take out” Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017 but was deterred by then-Defense Secretary James Mattis..
Trump and Biden weigh in on wildfires and climate change

 Both President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden spoke Monday about the wildfires burning across the West. Mr. Trump disputed the science of climate..
Justice Department investigation into FBI's Russia probe may be nearing end

 There are indicators suggesting the Justice Department's investigation into the origins of the FBI's 2016 probe of election meddling and Russian ties to Trump..
How the USA and Turkey Plunder and Loot Syria with Impunity

 While President Trump lashes out at rioting and looting in Portland and Kenosha, half way around the world, the USA and Turkey are plundering and looting Syria..
Tropical Storm Sally nears Gulf Coast

 Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents are preparing for a new weather onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally churns northward. National Hurricane Center forecasters said..
Tropical Storm Sally gearing up to pummel Gulf Coast as hurricane

 National Hurricane Center says Sally could bring a "life-threatening storm surge," strong winds and flash flooding from torrential rains.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warns Tropical Storm Sally represents a "significant threat"

 Tropical Storm Sally is headed toward Louisiana, where it is expected to make landfall as a hurricane and could produce "life-threatening" storm surge, according..
Tropical Storm Sally Barrels Toward the Gulf Coast

 The storm is expected to bring dangerous flooding to areas of Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Gulf Coast braces for impact as Hurricane Sally approaches landfall

 All eyes are on Hurricane Sally as it bears down on Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. David Begnaud reports.
Today in History for September 15th

 Highlights of this day in history: Four black girls killed in a church blast in Alabama; President George W. Bush vows massive rebuilding after Hurricane..
Tropical Storm Sally strengthens in the Gulf

 The storm poses a "very significant threat" when it hits land this week, bringing "life-threatening" storm surge from Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama..
Hurricane Sally could bring "historic" flooding to Gulf Coast

Forecasters warn of "extreme life-threatening" flash flooding along parts of the coast.
Tropical Storm Sally gearing up to pummel Gulf Coast as hurricane

National Hurricane Center says Sally could bring a "life-threatening storm surge," strong winds and...
Hurricane Sally tracker: Projected path map; Gulf Coast prepares for storm surge, flooding

Residents living in Gulf Coast states are preparing for Hurricane Sally, which could inflict...
Gulf Coast Residents Prep For Hurricane Sally's Arrival [Video]

Gulf Coast Residents Prep For Hurricane Sally's Arrival

Nancy Chen reports Sally could dump up to two feet of rain in some areas.

Hurricane Sally Inching Toward Northern Gulf Coast [Video]

Hurricane Sally Inching Toward Northern Gulf Coast

Jennifer Correa says Sally could bring historic flooding.

Strong waves and flooding in Alabama as Hurricane Sally strengthens to Category 2 [Video]

Strong waves and flooding in Alabama as Hurricane Sally strengthens to Category 2

Strong waves and flooding were seen in Orange Beach, Alabama on Monday (September 14) as newly formed Hurricane Sally slowly moved towards the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Sally strengthened into a..

