Ecological concern after waste dumped into North Macedonia river

The Kamenicka River has been drowning in waste since Monday morning (September 14), which, according to the residents of Makedonska Kamenica in the northeast of North Macedonia, has flowed into the Kalimansko Lake.

Footage from Monday shows the Kamenicka River running brown.

The incident was the result of a leak, which was normalized quickly and poses no danger to the environment, local media reported.