Hong Kong pro-democracy activists appear in court

More than 20 pro-democracy activists have appeared in a Hong Kong court accused of joining or organising a gathering on June 4 to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre - the gathering was prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic.


Hong Kong activists fear reverberations of Tiananmen Square vigil

Hong Kong activists fear reverberations of Tiananmen Square vigil

U.S. again warns against travel to China and Hong Kong

 At a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, U.S. says its citizens face the risk of "arbitrary detention" and "arbitrary enforcement of..
Hong Kong's dolphins make comeback during pandemic

 With maritime travel down, a vulnerable dolphin species returns to the waters around Hong Kong.
Rare dolphins return to Hong Kong waters

 Rare Chinese white dolphins had been avoiding the area due to boat traffic – but now they're coming back.
Hong Kong democracy activists face court over banned Tiananmen Square vigil

Two dozen Hong Kong activists have appeared in court over a banned Tiananmen vigil, while a crowd of...
China responds to US criticism over detained Hong Kong activists

China responds to US criticism over detained Hong Kong activists

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs refutes claims that the 12 detained people were democracy activists and said they were trying to separate Hong Kong from China.

Chinese-origin actress sparks #BoycottMulan campaign, Why? | Oneindia News

Chinese-origin actress sparks #BoycottMulan campaign, Why? | Oneindia News

The Chinese born star of the Disney film Mulan Liu Yifei has sparked outrage after lending support to the Hong Kong police last year when the pro-democracy protests were at their peak and people in..

Dramatic scenes in Hong Kong as plainclothes police arrest pro-democracy protesters

Dramatic scenes in Hong Kong as plainclothes police arrest pro-democracy protesters

Plainclothes police officers today (September 6th) arrested several pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. Footage showed the officers pinning the protesters to the middle of road in Mongkok and..

