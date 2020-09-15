How COVID sent 'RuPaul's Drag Race' packing: Asia O'Hara

Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 03:23s - Published 3 minutes ago

Partying, prostitution's legal--Yes, everything, yes--Everything.I mean, literally.(air whooshing)(tense music)New York declared a state of emergency todayand they're shutting down Broadway.Oh my God, what are we gonna do?I have no idea what'd going on, what's gonna happen to us.(air whooshing)It's kind of scary.Oh my gosh, it's Asia O'Hara, welcome to Page Six!Hi, how are you?I'm doing great, you look fabulous.What time is it and you're wearinga full evening gown and diamonds?Girl, it doesn't matter, they felt good so here they are.In the middle of shooting, the pandemic happened.Yes.How did that affect production?Did you guys, take us throughwhat went through your mind at that moment.Well, we found out on a Saturdaythat that was gonna be our last show,and so we rushed to pack up as much as we could,and unfortunately that was also the end of filming,and we had other, you know, activities and things plannedthat we were gonna do as a group,and none of that got to happen, so I mean literally,just like everyone else that found out,"Okay, I'm working from home starting tomorrow,"we were in the same boat.Drag queens go to work, too.Yeah, absolutely.And so we got, I got the information at about 6:00 PMon Saturday and I was on a 5:00 AM flight home to Dallas.(tense music)Everybody's slightly terrified.I don't think we're totally in controlof what's about to happen.What's eerie to watch, it honestly,especially the beginning portions where we're in rehearsaland knowing that we had no idea what was on the horizon.Exactly.No ideawhat was about to happen.I didn't say she was the weakest link.I think you did.Can I talk to Naomi?(air whooshing)Whoa.(sobbing)It's emotionally exhausting trying to convince peopleto see what I see.There's already been some drama, some tears.Wanna clear the air on the Naomi Smallskind of little tiff that happened this last week?I think we all are, have different social traitsthat we bring to the show, Vanjie is just,"Everybody, let's drink and have a good time,"Derek is very Kumbaya,"Everybody, let's just all be friends,"and that is their personality traitto what they bring to the show.Naomi is not that person,but it doesn't make her less valuable to the show,socially it's just not who she is as an entertainer.To be on this stage is such a big momentfor anyone's career.(air whooshing)Las Vegas also has a lot of huge divas coming through,you've got, you know, famously, Britney, Selene,Mariah, J.

Lo, is there anyone you would just die to see?The list goes on and on, I'd love to see Cardi B there,I mean, there's a ton of people that I would love to see,have a residency there for me to be able to justwalk down the strip and see the show.And do you think WAP is the song of the summer,now that we're talking about Cardi?No, look, I don't care what anybody says,the song of the summer is Dynamite by BTS.Oh okay, I think you might be rightjust based on YouTube views.

(chuckling)♪ Light it up like dynamite, whoa ♪