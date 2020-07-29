Global  
 

How Kendall Jenner's Architects Designed Her Laid-Back L.A. Home

Video Credit: Architectural Digest - Duration: 15:17s - Published
Today AD is joined by Kathleen Clements, Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez, the team of architects and designers who worked hand in hand with Kendall Jenner to make her vision of a cozy Los Angeles home a reality.

Go deeper into inspiration behind their designs, room by room, and discover how intrinsic Kendall was to the process of creating her luxurious home.


Inside Kendall Jenner’s Cozy L.A. Hideaway [Video]

Inside Kendall Jenner’s Cozy L.A. Hideaway

Today supermodel Kendall Jenner welcomes AD for a tour of her serene Los Angeles home. Kendall oversaw a year-long redesign of the space, working in tandem with designers Kathleen and Tommy Clements..

Credit: Architectural Digest     Duration: 10:52Published