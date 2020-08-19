Global  
 

Brazil: World's largest wetland faces record wildfires

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:06s
More than 10,000 fires have broken out across the Pantanal region since the start of September - three times as many as last year.


Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Pantanal Pantanal Tropical wetland in Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay

Brazil fires threaten world's largest wetland [Video]

Brazil fires threaten world's largest wetland

Flames are ravaging Brazil's Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, approaching the region's main highway and threatening endangered species amid a near-record number of fires. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

