|
|
|
Brazil: World's largest wetland faces record wildfires
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Brazil: World's largest wetland faces record wildfires
More than 10,000 fires have broken out across the Pantanal region since the start of September - three times as many as last year.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brazil fires threaten world's largest wetland
Flames are ravaging Brazil's Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, approaching the region's main highway and threatening endangered species amid a near-record number of fires. Libby Hogan reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|