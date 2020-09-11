Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brandon Marshall feels McCarthy is under high pressure given the Cowboys' past record & future expectations | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:32s - Published
Brandon Marshall feels McCarthy is under high pressure given the Cowboys' past record & future expectations | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brandon Marshall feels McCarthy is under high pressure given the Cowboys' past record & future expectations | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brian Westbrook & Brandon Marshall discuss Mike McCarthy's commentary on his Dallas Cowboys' strategy moving forward after week 1 loss to Los Angeles Rams. Both Westbrook & Marshall feel the honeymoon is surely over as they look ahead to a possible Super Bowl & the changes they need to make to get there.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Brandon Marshall feels McCarthy is under high pressure given the Cowboys’ past record & future expectations | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brandon Marshall feels McCarthy is under high pressure given the Cowboys’ past record & future expectations | FIRST THINGS FIRST Brian Westbrook & Brandon Marshall discuss Mike McCarthy's commentary on his Dallas Cowboys' strategy...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gallup is a #1 WR, bad call by ref leading to Cowboys loss — Brandon Marshall | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Gallup is a #1 WR, bad call by ref leading to Cowboys loss — Brandon Marshall | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick & Brandon Marshall discuss the Dallas Cowboys loss to the Los Angeles Rams in part due to a questionable call by the ref. Marshall feels this was an unfortunate call which could've created..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:11Published
Nick Wright reacts to Brady's Bucs debut & loss to Saints in Week 1 of 2020 season | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright reacts to Brady's Bucs debut & loss to Saints in Week 1 of 2020 season | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall react to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the New Orleans Saints in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. Nick feels Brady needs to take some ownership of the poor..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:46Published
Eric Mangini wants to see Saints pressure Brady & Bucs as much as possible | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Eric Mangini wants to see Saints pressure Brady & Bucs as much as possible | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The game of the week is easily the NFC South match up between a Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Drew Brees led New Orleans Saints. Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Brandon Marshall, and Kevin..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:57Published