Eyewitness News was at Shortlidge Elementary in Wilmington as voters cast their ballots.

Justin Smith 🌈🌊 RT @SarahEMcBride : Rise and shine, Delaware voters! It’s Primary Day! 📌 Polls are open from 7AM - 8PM 📌 Commit to vote and look up your po… 4 minutes ago

Richard Yamamoto RT @ThisWeekABC : Asked whether he had confidence that all votes would be counted in the November election, Joe Biden says he's "confident t… 3 minutes ago

Kitty Clinton #Biden/Harris 2020 #TrumpFailedUSA RT @ACLU : It's primary day in Delaware! Vote like your rights depend on it. https://t.co/8AKlTHOiuq 2 minutes ago

NonSense 💥The LOUD & PROUD Majority💥 USA RT @SM4USA : How perfect a set up is this? Long Hiden Biden bravely votes in person on 9/14. Two weeks later-sick w/CV-Had to have gotten… 2 minutes ago

g. RT @iambriamarie : DELAWARE PRIMARY ELECTIONS ARE TODAY—GO VOTE GO VOTE GO VOTE. 1 minute ago

Rittenhouse's Dog RT @LaurenWitzkeDE : Delaware, get out and vote in the Republican Primary today. A vote for Lauren Witzke is a vote for #AmericaFirst . 🇺🇸🇺🇸… 34 seconds ago

Ian MacKenzie I voted in the Delaware primary elections in person. 17 seconds ago