Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Louisville Reaches Settlement With Breonna Taylor's Family

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Louisville Reaches Settlement With Breonna Taylor's Family

Louisville Reaches Settlement With Breonna Taylor's Family

The city of Louisville has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

City of Louisville Reaches Settlement With Breonna Taylor's Family

The City of Louisville has reached a settlement with Breonna Taylor‘s family in its wrongful death...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

breonna taylor ad [Video]

breonna taylor ad

breonna taylor ad

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Chloe x Halle Set to Honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor During 2020 NFL National Album Performance | Billboard News [Video]

Chloe x Halle Set to Honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor During 2020 NFL National Album Performance | Billboard News

Chloe x Halle Set to Honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor During 2020 NFL National Album Performance | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:01Published
Need2Know: Fort Hood Probe, Cali Pot Farm Deaths & Louisville PD Historic Appointment [Video]

Need2Know: Fort Hood Probe, Cali Pot Farm Deaths & Louisville PD Historic Appointment

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:35Published