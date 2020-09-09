Louisville Reaches Settlement With Breonna Taylor's Family
The city of Louisville has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor.
breonna taylor adbreonna taylor ad
Chloe x Halle Set to Honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor During 2020 NFL National Album Performance | Billboard NewsChloe x Halle Set to Honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor During 2020 NFL National Album Performance | Billboard News
Need2Know: Fort Hood Probe, Cali Pot Farm Deaths & Louisville PD Historic AppointmentThese are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, September 9, 2020.