Reggie Bush: Zeke is an elite RB, the key to Cowboys' success is to keep feeding him | UNDISPUTED

While the Dallas Cowboys took an L on Sunday night, one bright spot was Ezekiel Elliott.

Zeke ran for 96 yards, caught 3 passes for another 31 yards, and scored Dallas’ only 2 touchdowns of the evening.

The success didn’t go unnoticed, with Pro Football Focus naming Elliott as the NFL’s best Running Back in Week 1.

Hear what Reggie Bush has to say about Zeke's performance.