Deadly Wildfires Rage Out West
In California, more than three million acres have burned.
CBS News Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
Disinformation Related To Wildfires ‘Spreading Faster Than Fire’Officials say there is no evidence to suggest fires were politically motivated, but that hasn’t stopped people from sharing disinformation. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires[NFA] Around half a million people in Oregon were ordered to evacuate on Friday and residents of its largest city, Portland, were told to be ready to go as extreme wind-driven wildfires scorched U.S...
CA wildfires kill at least 10 people, with a dozen missingDeadly wildfires across the west coast continue to take lives. This as dozens of others remain missing.