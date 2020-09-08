Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Deadly Wildfires Rage Out West

In California, more than three million acres have burned.

CBS News Jonathan Vigliotti reports.


August Complex fire in California becomes largest in state history as deadly wildfires scorch West

A cluster of wildfires that's been burning for nearly a month in Northern California became the...
Deadly wildfire burns Northern California

At least nine people have been killed and hundreds of buildings destroyed, as wildfires burning...
Trump Is Conveniently Ignoring the Climate-Fueled Fires Raging in the West

Trump Is Conveniently Ignoring the Climate-Fueled Fires Raging in the West On Thursday morning, as deadly wildfires fueled by drought and climate change caused power outages...
Disinformation Related To Wildfires ‘Spreading Faster Than Fire’ [Video]

Disinformation Related To Wildfires ‘Spreading Faster Than Fire’

Officials say there is no evidence to suggest fires were politically motivated, but that hasn’t stopped people from sharing disinformation. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires [Video]

Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires

[NFA] Around half a million people in Oregon were ordered to evacuate on Friday and residents of its largest city, Portland, were told to be ready to go as extreme wind-driven wildfires scorched U.S...

CA wildfires kill at least 10 people, with a dozen missing [Video]

CA wildfires kill at least 10 people, with a dozen missing

Deadly wildfires across the west coast continue to take lives. This as dozens of others remain missing.

