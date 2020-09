Love and Monsters with Dylan O'Brien - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the action comedy movie Love and Monsters, directed by Michael Matthews.

It stars Dylan O'Brien, Michael Rooker, Ariana Greenblatt, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman and Dan Ewing.

Love and Monsters Home Premiere: October 16, 2020 Are you excited for Love and Monsters?

