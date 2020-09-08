Govt feels only they can speak in support of Army: Congress Dy leader on party's walkout from LS

Congress MPs walked out from Lok Sabha demanding discussion on India-China border issue on September 15.
Congress Deputy Leader, Gaurav Gogoi on Congress' walk out said, "Our leader AR Chowdhury wanted to send a message of solidarity towards our troops and to send a stern warning to China that they should not test our patience.
Unfortunately, the government feels as if only they can speak in support of the Army."
After almost 18 years, government is taking steps to allow cultivation up to zero line in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua area. Govt will ensure safe agricultural activities along the border. Farmers in the region applauded the move. "There is almost 2500-3000 Kanal land area. Neighbouring country is already doing cultivation up to zero line of border area, the step going to beneficial for farmers living at border area, Border Security Force (BSF) has been asked that they help us in this endeavor," said a local. "This step will be benefitted in many ways, on one side crop production will increase and on the other side insurgency will reduce," said Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, OP Bhagat.
PM Modi asked all parliamentarians send a message of support to the army soldiers who are guarding the border in tough terrains. Ahead of the parliament session, PM Modi said this session needs to send a message that the nation stands with our jawans. Our soldiers are standing firm at the borders with a lot of courage, passion and strong resolve to protect their motherland. They are standing on difficult heights and in a few days, will weather snow. In the same manner, I am confident MPs will send a message, in one voice that it stands firmly behind soldiers guarding our borders. Responding to PM Modi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that no political party is against the Army but added that the government is accountable to the Parliament and needs to explain what has been happening at the border and in the talks with the Chinese. Tharoor added that the nation needs to be taken into confidence over the border tiff with China. Watch the full video for all the details.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after Congress MPs walked out from Lok Sabha demanding discussion on India-China border issue during the Monsoon session said that our demand was very simple, that this country is equally ours. "This country does not belong to Rajnath Singh ji alone, this country is ours too. We are elected representatives therefore we should get the right to present our 'mann ki baat.'
A massive showdown was witnessed in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the monsoon session over the government’s decision to scrap the question hour in view of the coronavirus crisis. The opposition cornered the government and said that the move is ant-democratic. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the government is trying to stifle the voice of the opposition and strangulate democracy. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi urged the executive not to encroach into the territory of the legislature. Defending the government’s move, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that in the last five years, 60% of the session in Lok Sabha and 30% in Rajya Sabha have been wasted over Question Hour. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also defended the government’s move and said that talks had been held with leaders of all parties on the matter. He further added that a 30 minute long zero hour would be held where the opposition could put their questions to the government. Watch the full video for all the details.
While addressing in the Rajya Sabha during 2nd day of monsoon session, Congress' Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, KC Venugopal spoke on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020. He said, "Adani Group has won bids to operate and develop 6 airports. There is clear violation of norms in giving airports to a single private entity. Government ignored advice of some of its own ministries and departments." "Changes in norms enabled Adani Group to win all 6 bids," KC Venugopal added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated seven urban infrastructure projects in poll-bound Bihar. Out of them, four projects are related to water supply, two on sewerage treatment and one on riverfront development. PM Modi also lauded Bihar government's efforts over issues including girl education. Without naming anyone, the Prime Minister slammed earlier state govts. "Bihar used to have tall and visionary leaders. But an era came when focus shifted from governance. Selfish interests took over governance. Real problems of the people were not addressed. Vote-bank politics suppressed the system," he said. The inaugural event was held via video conferencing. The seven urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 541 crore. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister RS Prasad were present among others. Assembly polls in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November.
While addressing in the Rajya Sabha during 2nd day of monsoon session, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Praful Patel spoke on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020.
Politicos arrived at Parliament to attend the Monsoon Session which began on September 14. Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to MPs to stand by the Indian Army, Congress leader Shashi