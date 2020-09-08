Global  
 

Govt feels only they can speak in support of Army: Congress Dy leader on party's walkout from LS

Congress MPs walked out from Lok Sabha demanding discussion on India-China border issue on September 15.

Congress Deputy Leader, Gaurav Gogoi on Congress' walk out said, "Our leader AR Chowdhury wanted to send a message of solidarity towards our troops and to send a stern warning to China that they should not test our patience.

Unfortunately, the government feels as if only they can speak in support of the Army."


