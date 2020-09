'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Trailer Is Here | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:17s - Published 6 minutes ago 'The Mandalorian' is back in action in the first look at season two. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions The Mandalorian American web television series Baby Yoda is back in The Mandalorian season 2 trailer Disney has debuted the first look at The Mandalorian’s second season just days after announcing the show will return on October 30th.



The trailer..

The Verge 3 hours ago 'Mandalorian' Executive Producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni on George Lucas' Reaction to the Series | THR News



The streamer's debut boasted the first live-action 'Star Wars' TV series, which has earned 15 Emmy nominations. Executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni explain why the show is much more than just the meme-friendly Baby Yoda. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:38 Published on January 1, 1970