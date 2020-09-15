A four-year-old husky that loves to talk, Xander is a smart dog, says his owner Nancy in this clip from September 14, where the prodigious pooch can be heard to be saying "I love you" in their Houston

Houston husky seems to be very clearly saying 'I love you' to amazed owner

A four-year-old husky that loves to talk, Xander is a smart dog, says his owner Nancy in this clip from September 14, where the prodigious pooch can be heard to be saying "I love you" in their Houston, Texas home.

"That's not all!

He can say mama, I'm sorry, I love you and no!

He started being very vocal before he was even one.

But one thing he does love to tell his mommy is I love you!" said Nancy to Newsflare.