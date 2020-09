Pops and Flops: Square, Carnival, and ViacomCBS Stock



Shares for Square are popping after the company reported a decline in cash transactions due to coronavirus — a boost for the mobile payment service. Carnival shares are flopping after the company.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 08:51 Published 2 hours ago

The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer; Apple Event - Time Flies Preview | Digital Trends Live 9.15.20



On Digital Trends Live today: kweliTV brings some diversity and color to your streaming choices, we talk to founder and CEO DeShuna Spencer; Who's Got Game? with filmmaker and fitness influencer Max.. Credit: Digital Trends Published 3 hours ago