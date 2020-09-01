People are mad at an influencer for doing a photo shoot at the beach while California is o

Global  
 

Influencer Colette LeClair, who has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram.decided to bid adieu to San Francisco before she moved down to Los Angeles with a series of photos at the beach.In the photos, she wears a bright orange tulle dress, which matches the dystopian sky tinted orange by forest fires raging across the Pacific Northwest.LeClair’s images became a talking point on Twitter after author Caroline Moss took to the platform to condemn the influencer’s decision to exploit a destructive and deadly forest fire.Many Twitter users agreed with Moss’ criticism of the “creepy” photo shoot.“Grim on so many levels,” one person said about the photos.“Using an ecological tragedy as a prop for your self promotion is the epitome of vulgarity,” another person noted


tinhoheadley

Kodak Brown People get a large following from doing the bare minimum and all of a sudden think they are better than others yes.… https://t.co/v5BmxpKLEK 14 minutes ago

happyusguy

Mike - Mr. Happy USA! Could someone please tell me what an "influencer" does besides being some kind of attention-starved narcissist who… https://t.co/A5fp5D4Psq 3 hours ago

maddyr08

Maddy🌱 RT @AjSchmall: It’s crazy to see people from your small town that you’ve known your whole life doing such big things?! Owning their own bu… 4 hours ago

Briana_Boo_

Eintou🇦🇬 Man say before he approached the, a lot of carnival bands didn’t see the value in influencer marketing....so wa Glo… https://t.co/KY10F0osF9 6 hours ago

KissDatAsh

ash Which is hilarious because there were a lot of people getting influencer deals before him which he would know if he… https://t.co/5vA2fxYANt 6 hours ago

MaryDoris17

Mary Doris RT @Hbamulinde: A social media influencer is doing small biz ad promo wed at 10k each, quick math tells me they will net 300k a week, makin… 7 hours ago

Nighttlullaby

هند الدروبي RT @DistortedWisdom: Influencer = has an influence over people's opinion. Entertainer = providing entertainment to followers Clown = make… 11 hours ago

Guardiain

Iain I swear people that vote for this creep are doing it because their favorite influencer on Instagram or tiktok told… https://t.co/7C0aVmZl48 18 hours ago


