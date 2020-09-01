People are mad at an influencer for doing a photo shoot at the beach while California is o

Influencer Colette LeClair, who has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram.decided to bid adieu to San Francisco before she moved down to Los Angeles with a series of photos at the beach.In the photos, she wears a bright orange tulle dress, which matches the dystopian sky tinted orange by forest fires raging across the Pacific Northwest.LeClair’s images became a talking point on Twitter after author Caroline Moss took to the platform to condemn the influencer’s decision to exploit a destructive and deadly forest fire.Many Twitter users agreed with Moss’ criticism of the “creepy” photo shoot.“Grim on so many levels,” one person said about the photos.“Using an ecological tragedy as a prop for your self promotion is the epitome of vulgarity,” another person noted

