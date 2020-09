Justina Machado, Sasha Farber React To Successful 'DWTS' Debut Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:21s - Published 3 minutes ago Justina Machado, Sasha Farber React To Successful 'DWTS' Debut "One Day at a Time" star Justina Machado and her pro dancing partner Sasha Farber share their feelings after tying for the top spot on the leaderboard during the season 29 premiere of "Dancing With The Stars". "DWTS" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Citytv. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 'Dancing With the Stars' to feature a Backstreet Boy and a 'Tiger King' star



From a boy band icon to a "Tiger King," star, the new season of "Dancing With the Stars" has something for everyone. The participants and their professional dance partners for Season 29 were revealed.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago