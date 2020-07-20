Travis Scott Fans Troll McDonalds In New Viral Videos

A 'one-of-a-kind' McDonald's in Arizona is now a TikTok-famous tourist destination



TikTok’s hottest new vacationspot is … McDonald’s.Well, not just any McDonald’s. One location,in Sedona, Ariz., is going viral on the socialmedia app — for a very specific reason.At this..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:03 Published 1 day ago