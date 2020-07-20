Travis Scott Fans Troll McDonalds In New Viral Videos
Travis Scott's McDonalds partnership gets a little out of hand.
Megan thee Stallion reacts to abuse claims. Plus - Le Flame speaks on Black lives matter.
A 'one-of-a-kind' McDonald's in Arizona is now a TikTok-famous tourist destinationTikTok’s hottest new vacationspot is … McDonald’s.Well, not just any McDonald’s. One location,in Sedona, Ariz., is going viral on the socialmedia app — for a very specific reason.At this..
DaniLeigh on Working with Lil BabyR&B singer/songwriter teases her new album and plays a Game of Lasts.