Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman Preview 'Long Way Up'

It's all about the journey rather than the destination for motorcycle pals, Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman.

While catching up with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the dynamic duo preview what audiences can expect from their new Apple TV+ series "Long Way Up", which sees them hop on their Harleys and travel from Argentina to Los Angeles.