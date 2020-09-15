Oregon woman holds alleged arsonist at gunpoint Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 02:26s - Published 5 days ago Oregon woman holds alleged arsonist at gunpoint An American woman detains a suspected arsonist on the ground at gunpoint until the cops arrive after claiming he planned to start a fire on her property.The incident was filmed in the US state of Oregon and the footage was shared on Facebook by Kat Cast on 12th September.On the post on Facebook she wrote: “I read all your messages to me, even the private ones, I can tell you that this truly did happen and there is nothing fake about it.“I do not wish to speak to anyone, it doesn't matter to me if it's a journalist who wants to put it out on the news, I will not put my family in danger by exposing myself any more than what I have already, besides the media will just twist my words.“If I need to do this again to protect my family and my neighbours, I will in a heartbeat do it again, except this time I will not be as nice as I was.” 0

