WHO expert asks: What is more important, children back at school or bars open?
Mandatory credit: @WHO Adults must consider their behaviour coming into winter– with countries facing a stark choice between keeping children in school orbars and nightclubs open, a global health expert has warned.
Infection willgrow “no question” in Europe as people move back indoors in the coming monthsand the continent is facing “that moment” where big decisions will have to bemade, Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation(WHO) Health Emergencies Programme said.
From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the months of October and November 2020 could be 'tougher' - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of Serum Institute of India reportedly said that it might take 4-5 years for the vaccine to reach everyone. He estimated that around 1,500 crore vaccine doses would be required to inoculate everyone if the final vaccine is a 2-dose drug. Meanwhile, the Government of India banned the export of onions after a 30% jump in export of the kitchen staple in the April-July 2020 period. Over a dozen Members of Parliament were found to be Covid positive on the day the central legislative body convened for its monsoon session. In Delhi, the deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, tested positive on the day that the Chief Minister of neighbouring Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, finally recovered from the disease. Watch the full video for the other top updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
World Health Organisation's Dr Michael Ryan explains how Covid-19 is notshowing signs of seasonal patterns, and that lifting restrictions is what willcause it to "bounce back". He warns Europe to keep the pressure on the virusin order to avoid this bounce back.
