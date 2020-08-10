Global  
 

WHO expert asks: What is more important, children back at school or bars open?

WHO expert asks: What is more important, children back at school or bars open?

WHO expert asks: What is more important, children back at school or bars open?

Mandatory credit: @WHO Adults must consider their behaviour coming into winter– with countries facing a stark choice between keeping children in school orbars and nightclubs open, a global health expert has warned.

Infection willgrow “no question” in Europe as people move back indoors in the coming monthsand the continent is facing “that moment” where big decisions will have to bemade, Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation(WHO) Health Emergencies Programme said.


