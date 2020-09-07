|
Jason Momoa Supports Ray Fisher's 'Justice League' Claims | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Jason Momoa Supports Ray Fisher's 'Justice League' Claims | THR News
Jason Momoa is backing 'Justice League' co-star Ray Fisher in calling for an investigation into alleged abuse on the set of reshoots of the 'Justice League' movie.
