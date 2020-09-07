Global  
 

Jason Momoa Supports Ray Fisher's 'Justice League' Claims | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Jason Momoa Supports Ray Fisher's 'Justice League' Claims | THR News

Jason Momoa Supports Ray Fisher's 'Justice League' Claims | THR News

Jason Momoa is backing 'Justice League' co-star Ray Fisher in calling for an investigation into alleged abuse on the set of reshoots of the 'Justice League' movie.


Jason Momoa alleges 'serious stuff went down' during Justice League reshoots [Video]

Jason Momoa alleges 'serious stuff went down' during Justice League reshoots

Jason Momoa backed his co-star Ray Fisher as he alleged "serious stuff went down" during the reshoots for Justice League.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Jason Momoa supports Ray Fisher amid 'Justice League' claims

Fisher claimed Joss Whedon was "abusive" and "unprofessional" on the set of the movie, and accused...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust JaredAceShowbiz


‘Justice League': Jason Momoa Says Cast Was Treated ‘S—ty’ During Reshoots

‘Justice League': Jason Momoa Says Cast Was Treated ‘S—ty’ During Reshoots In a statement of support for his “Justice League” co-star Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa said in an...
The Wrap - Published

Jason Momoa is the first Justice League cast member to publicly side with Ray Fisher in Warner Brothers investigation

Over the weekend, #IStandWithRayFisher was trending on social media, as a response to the latest...
Lainey Gossip - Published


Jason Momoa calls for investigation into Justice League misconduct claims [Video]

Jason Momoa calls for investigation into Justice League misconduct claims

Jason Momoa has spoken up in support of Ray Fisher and called for a full investigation into his allegations of misconduct on the 'Justice League'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:37Published
Jason Momoa backs Ray Fisher amid Warner Bros. Justice League disagreement [Video]

Jason Momoa backs Ray Fisher amid Warner Bros. Justice League disagreement

Jason Momoa has weighed in on the side of fellow Justice League cast

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Ray Fisher responds to Warner Bros. statement over Justice League investigation [Video]

Ray Fisher responds to Warner Bros. statement over Justice League investigation

Ray Fisher has pushed back at a statement made by Warner Bros. that he is being uncooperative amid an investigation into misconduct allegations he made against Justice League director Joss Whedon.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published