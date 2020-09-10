Joe Biden Campaigns In Florida

'Work Like The Devil', Joe Biden Visiting Florida To Woo Latino SupportDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will hold a roundtable with veterans in Tampa on Tuesday before marking Hispanic Heritage Month with an event in Kissimmee. Katie Johnston reports.
Trump Agrees to Extra Debate With Biden If Joe Rogan ModeratesTrump took to Twitter Monday to share his willingness to participate in another debate.
US election polls: Trump cuts Biden's poll lead to six pointsA look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.