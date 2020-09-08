Global  
 

New Apple Watch line-up and fitness subscription service unveiled

Apple has announced two new versions of its Apple Watch and a fitness classsubscription service linked to the wearable to rival the likes of Peloton.

TheApple Watch Series 6 contains a new health sensor which can measure bloodoxygen levels in 15 seconds.


Peloton (company) Peloton (company) American exercise equipment and media company

Peloton Stock Leaps [Video]

On Friday, Peloton stock rose as much as 13% in pre-market trading. The increase came after the connected-fitness group reported its first quarterly profit. Robust demand for at-home exercise equipment and online classes drove revenue up 172% to $607 million in the three months to June 30. That generated $89 million in net income for Peloton. Business Insider reports that Peloton executives expect to nearly double revenue to between $3.5 billion and $3.65 billion next year.

Peloton Goes Up 14% [Video]

Fitness Peloton went up 14% on Tuesday. The near record high comes after Peloton announced two new exercise products, along with a price cut to its existing connected bike. Peloton introduced the new Peloton Bike+, a premium version of its already popular connected bike. They also announced the Peloton Tread, a budget version of its treadmill that was originally launched in 2018. Peloton cut the price of its Peloton bike by $350. The original price tag of the bike was $2,245.

Peloton cuts pricing, upgrades equipment [Video]

Shares of exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive rallied Tuesday after the company announced two new equipment upgrades and a price cut for older models. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Peloton announces new cheaper treadmill and pricier Bike Plus

Peloton has doubled its product lineup,..
Apple Challenges Peloton by Launching Fitness Subscription Service

With fitness-monitoring features on the new Apple Watch and cheaper monthly cost, could Apple have an...
Apple announces Fitness+, a workout class subscription service for Apple Watch and iPhone

Apple today announced a new fitness service, set to rival the likes of Peloton. Apple Fitness+ will...
Apple launches fitness subscription service for just under $80 a year

Apple is launching a fitness subscription service called Fitness+, which for $80 a year will give...
Apple just teased a host of new gadgets along with an integrated fitness service. [Video]

Apple Debuts Series 6 Apple Watch, Boosts Health & Wellness [Video]

Apple is highlighting health and wellness in their series 6 Apple Watch. The new watch will monitor several vitals, including oxygen intake, a tool the company says can help save lives. Cheddar's..

MORNING REPORT [Video]

apple holds an event today where its expected the company will unveil a new watch and ipad

