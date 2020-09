A massive plume of black smoke billowed from a fire that erupted at Cobbs Wood industrial estate in Ashford, Kent, UK on Tuesday, September 15.

A massive plume of black smoke billowed from a fire that erupted at Cobbs Wood industrial estate in Ashford, Kent, UK on Tuesday, September 15.

Residents around the area were advised to close windows as a precaution.