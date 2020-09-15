Global  
 

Apple just announced two new iPads, the 8th generation iPad and the new iPad Air!

The 8th generation iPad packs more power, but has the same old design

At today’s event, Apple just announced its brand new 8th generation iPad. The biggest news is the...
Apple Unveils New 8th-Gen 10.2-inch iPad With A12 Chip, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Support

Apple today unveiled a new eight-generation iPad with a powerful A12 Bionic chip that's 40 percent...
Apple just announced a new iPad Air with a borderless screen and Touch ID

The new iPad Air features an edge-to-edge display and will be available in October starting at $599.
