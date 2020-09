Businesses have shuttered and oil production is at a standstill as the storm approachies the northern Gulf Coast.

Sally is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane somewhere between southeastern Louisiana and the...

Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast. It's been dumping rain across Florida for...

All eyes are on Hurricane Sally as it bears down on Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida....

Horses Lives Matters Hurricane Sally floods Gulf Coast as officials urge residents in low-lying areas to 'run from the water' https://t.co/BEc8EWrQ7e 14 minutes ago

Dr Anthony Martin More than 500,000 are urged to evacuate as Hurricane Sally prepares to bring 'historic flooding,' life-threatening… https://t.co/EeCUZE6J2d 12 minutes ago

Lucy Doll 4 PM Update: Sally is approaching the Gulf Coast moving N at 2 mph with sustained winds of 80 mph. Strong storm su… https://t.co/PE46q6kuEO 10 minutes ago

Weather Forecast Solutions #Hurricane #Sally continues to crawl towards the Gulf Coast states, continuing to impact the region tonight and int… https://t.co/1xQEvV1paT 10 minutes ago

USGS Our new #HurricaneSally coastal change forecast estimates reduced effects on beaches in Mississippi, Louisiana and… https://t.co/dgmxRjSkvy 8 minutes ago

David Windt "hours before the worst of #HurricaneSally is set to arrive, coastal areas are [already] dealing with floodwaters"… https://t.co/a5dN5eXSIx 7 minutes ago

Dianne Saenz RT @CC_Yale : Gulf Coast, don't let the Category 1 ranking fool you: Hurricane Sally is extremely dangerous. Get the update from #EOTS Jeff… 3 minutes ago

Mark Dominic RT @USGS : Our new #HurricaneSally coastal change forecast estimates reduced effects on beaches in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama: https… 4 seconds ago