Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Hits Campaign Trail In Tampa
CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on the former vice president's push to win the Florida Latino vote.
Zane Parnell RT @EricGlasserWTSP: Dozens of Trump supporters lining the road to HCC in #Tampa, where Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be m… 58 seconds ago
ROCKING ANGEL RT @TimeForGitmo: A surrogate for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Hiden is reportedly the subject of an FBI probe for allegations of so… 4 minutes ago
Ray Wynn RT @sarahmucha: Joe Biden spotted and waved to firefighters stationed on the tarmac as deplaned in Tampa, Florida for his first trip to the… 6 minutes ago
SusanMcDonaldGaddy RT @NewDay: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is making his first general election appearance in Florida on Tuesday, where he’s hop… 7 minutes ago
Face The Nation .@JoeBiden is visiting Florida for the first time as the Democratic presidential nominee, amid questions about his… https://t.co/G1dAPvGU39 7 minutes ago
grundstein Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is gearing up for a massive legal war over the results of the November el… https://t.co/wzwSuIa1eo 8 minutes ago
CAMPAIGN 2020: Climate Change and the Presidential RaceCBSN Bay Area's Michelle Griego talks to KCBS political reporter, Doug Sovern, about how the CA wildfires have sparked a debate between Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald..
Joe Biden Campaigns In FloridaBiden highlighted his commitment to protecting troops.
Joe Biden To Campaign In FloridaThe Democratic presidential nominee is heading to Florida on Tuesday.