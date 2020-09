The WTO rules Trump's tariffs illegal Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published 5 minutes ago The WTO rules Trump's tariffs illegal The world trade organization says the Trump administration's tariffs on Chineese goods worth more than 200 billion dollars are illegal. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MORE THAN -200- BILLION DOLLARSARE ILLEGAL.TODAY'S DECISION MARKS THEFIRST TIME THE TRADE BODY HASRULELED AGAINST A SERIES OFTARIFFS THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP'SADMINISTRATION HAS IMPOSED ON ANUMBER OF COUNTRIES, ALLIES ANDRIVALS ALIKE.THE RULING COULD ALLOW CHINA TOIMPOSE RETALIATORY TARIFFS.THE U-S COULD APPEAL.VDELTA AIR LINES SAYS IT WILLNOT FURLOUGH A







You Might Like