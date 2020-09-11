Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Priti Patel on rise in coronavirus cases: We are not out of the woods yet

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Priti Patel on rise in coronavirus cases: We are not out of the woods yet

Priti Patel on rise in coronavirus cases: We are not out of the woods yet

Home Secretary Priti Patel was speaking on a Zoom call with The Board ofDeputies of British Jews and discussed coronavirus, stating: "We are not outof they woods yet."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Priti Patel Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary

Patel encourages public to report Covid rule breakers [Video]

Patel encourages public to report Covid rule breakers

Priti Patel has encouraged members of the public to report Covid-19 rule breakers as the ‘rule of six’ restrictions begin. People in England can no longer meet in groups of more than six people in or outside their homes. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Patel: It’s right we protect the integrity of the UK [Video]

Patel: It’s right we protect the integrity of the UK

Priti Patel has said the government will ‘stand true’ to their commitment to the Good Friday Agreement. The Home Secretary added that it’s right to ‘protect the integrity of the UK’. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Priti Patel says chance meeting of two families of four 'is mingling' [Video]

Priti Patel says chance meeting of two families of four 'is mingling'

Asked if two families of four stopping for a chat on the way to the parkconstituted “mingling”, Home Secretary Priti Patel told BBC Radio 4’s Todayprogramme: “It is mingling". Any social gathering of more than six people inEngland is against the law, with people facing fines of up to £3,200 if theydo not abide by the new measure, which applies to both indoor and outdoorsettings.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Jews Jews Ancient nation and ethnoreligious group from the Levant

William and Kate visit bagel bakery on tour of London’s East End [Video]

William and Kate visit bagel bakery on tour of London’s East End

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the traditions of London’s EastEnd when they made Jewish bagel snacks and met Muslim volunteers supportingthe community during the coronavirus outbreak. William and Kate spent theafternoon touring the area and visited the famous Beigel Bake eatery in theheart of Brick Lane.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Wars and peace: Israeli ties with the Arab world

 JERUSALEM: Israel, which on Tuesday is set to sign accords to normalise ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, has had a turbulent history with the Arab..
WorldNews
Israeli handed 3 life sentences for killing Palestinian family [Video]

Israeli handed 3 life sentences for killing Palestinian family

Court gives Jewish settler three life sentences for murdering a Palestinian toddler and his parents in an arson attack.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:57Published

Trump hails Israel, Bahrain normalizing relations

 Bahrain has become the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump and his..
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'It’s Wrong To Say Tests Aren’t Available’ Priti Patel Defends Coronavirus Testing Despite Lack Of Tests [Video]

'It’s Wrong To Say Tests Aren’t Available’ Priti Patel Defends Coronavirus Testing Despite Lack Of Tests

'It’s Wrong To Say Tests Aren’t Available’ Priti Patel Defends Coronavirus Testing Despite Lack Of Tests

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published
Monsoon session of the Parliament begins, Cong MP says 'Govt trying to strangulate democracy' [Video]

Monsoon session of the Parliament begins, Cong MP says 'Govt trying to strangulate democracy'

An 18-day monsoon session of parliament has begun with unprecedented precautions against the coronavirus, including staggered sittings of both houses and social distancing between MPs. The opposition..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:50Published
Connecticut Officials Concerned About Uptick In Coronavirus Infection Rate [Video]

Connecticut Officials Concerned About Uptick In Coronavirus Infection Rate

Officials in Connecticut are worried small gatherings are contributing to a rise in the state's COVID-19 infection rate.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published