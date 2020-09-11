Priti Patel on rise in coronavirus cases: We are not out of the woods yet

Priti Patel says chance meeting of two families of four 'is mingling'



Asked if two families of four stopping for a chat on the way to the parkconstituted “mingling”, Home Secretary Priti Patel told BBC Radio 4’s Todayprogramme: “It is mingling". Any social gathering of more than six people inEngland is against the law, with people facing fines of up to £3,200 if theydo not abide by the new measure, which applies to both indoor and outdoorsettings.

