Priti Patel on rise in coronavirus cases: We are not out of the woods yet

Priti Patel has encouraged members of the public to report Covid-19 rule breakers as the 'rule of six' restrictions begin. People in England can no longer meet in groups of more than six people in or outside their homes.
Priti Patel has said the government will 'stand true' to their commitment to the Good Friday Agreement. The Home Secretary added that it's right to 'protect the integrity of the UK'.
Asked if two families of four stopping for a chat on the way to the parkconstituted “mingling”, Home Secretary Priti Patel told BBC Radio 4’s Todayprogramme: “It is mingling". Any social gathering of more than six people inEngland is against the law, with people facing fines of up to £3,200 if theydo not abide by the new measure, which applies to both indoor and outdoorsettings.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the traditions of London’s EastEnd when they made Jewish bagel snacks and met Muslim volunteers supportingthe community during the coronavirus outbreak. William and Kate spent theafternoon touring the area and visited the famous Beigel Bake eatery in theheart of Brick Lane.
An 18-day monsoon session of parliament has begun with unprecedented precautions against the coronavirus, including staggered sittings of both houses and social distancing between MPs. The opposition..