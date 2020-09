Michelle Wu Announces She Is Officially Running For Mayor In 2021 Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:03s - Published 3 minutes ago Michelle Wu Announces She Is Officially Running For Mayor In 2021 Michelle Wu has been a Boston City Councilor since 2013. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports. 0

