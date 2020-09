West coast wildfires increase pollution rates Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:32s - Published 25 seconds ago West coast wildfires increase pollution rates Right now, wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington have killed at least 27 people. And the deteriorating air quality in the region is a major concern. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WASHINGTON HAVE KILLED AT LEAST-27- PEOPLE.AND THE DETERIORATING AIRQUALITY IN THE REGION IS AMAJOR CONCERN.ABC'S KAYLEE HARTUNG REPORTS -- SOME OF THE MOST POLLUTEDCITIES IN THE WORLD ARE NOW ONTHE WEST COAST.PKG THIS MORNING WILDFIRESSTILL RAVAGING THE U.S.- ACROSS THREE STATES, AT LEAST27 REPORTED DEATHS REPORTEDTHIS WEEK AT LEAST 9 DEATHS, INTHE STATE OF OREGON ASGOVERNOR KATE BROWN IMPLORINGPRESIDENT TRUMP TO DECLARE A"MAJOR DISASTER "- SOT KATEBROWN [GOVERNOR OF OREGON] -" IT'S REALLY HARD FOR US TOWRAP OUR HEADS AROUND THEDEVASTATION THESE FIRE HASCAUSED /// THE SMOKEBLANKETING THE STATE IS ACONSTANT REMINDER THIS TRAGEDYHAS NOT COME TO AN END..." AND- CALIFORNIA IN CRISIS AS 28MAJOR FIRES BURN ACROSS THATSTATE A NEW RED FLAG WARNINGISSUED FOR THE GOLDEN STATE'SNORTHEAST EXHAUSTEDFIREFIGHTERS MORE THAN 16,500ALREADY DEPLOYED - THEPRESIDENT VISITING CALIFORNIABETWEEN CAMPAIGN STOPS --DISMISSING CLIMATE CHANGE,INSTEAD BLAMING DRY DEAD WOODPILED UP ON THE FOREST FLOOR.SOT TRUMP THIS IS ONE OF THEBIGGEST BURNS WE'VE EVER SEEN.AND WE HAVE TO DO A LOT ABOUTFOREST MANAGEMENT.CALIFORNIA'S GOVERNOR AND LOCALOFFICIALS - PUSHING BACKSOT//GOV GAVIN NEWSOM WE COMEFROM A PERSPECTIVE, HUMBLY,WHERE WE SUBMIT THE SCIENCE ISIN AND OBSERVED EVIDENCE ISSELF-EVIDENT THAT CLIMATECHANGE IS REAL SOT//WADECROWFOOT, CA STATE SECRETARYFOR NATURAL RESOURCES IF WEIGNORE THAT SCIENCE, AND SORTOF PUT OUR HEAD IN THE SAND ANDTHINK IT'S ALL ABOUT VEGETATIONMANAGEMENT, WE'RE NOT GOING TOSUCCEED TOGETHER, PROTECTINGCALIFORNIANS.SOT//TRUMP IT'LL START GETTINGCOOLER.YOU JUST -- YOU JUST WATCH.[LAUGHTER] SOT//WADE CROWFOOTI WISH SCIENCE AGREED WITH YOU.SOT//TRUMP OH, WELL, I DON'TTHINK SCIENCE KNOWS ACTUALLY.EARLIER IN THE DAY JOE BIDENCRITICIZING TRUMP FOR WHAT HEDESCRIBES AS "HIS DISDAIN FORSCIENCE AND FACTS." SOT - JOEBIDEN "IF YOU GIVE A CLIMATEARSONIST FOUR MORE YEARS IN THEWHITE HOUSE, WHY WOULD ANYONEBE SURPRISED IF WE HAVE MORE OFAIR POLLUTION ON THE PLANET --PORTLAND AND SEATTLE NOW TWOOF THE TOP 3 CITIES IN THEWORLD WITH THE WORST AIRQUALITY IN PORTLAND - WHERETHICK SMOKE BLANKETS THE CITY-- OFFICIALS SAYING NO ONESHOULD BE OUTSIDE UNLESSABSOLUTELY NECESSARY AS - POORAIR QUALITY CAN LEAD TO OREXACERBATE A WIDE RANGE OFHEALTH CONDITIONSTHAT WAS KAYLEE HARTUNGREPORTING.IN THE U-S...





