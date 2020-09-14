TheMightyM In today's news, there might be signs of life on Venus.
#Venus
#news
#VenusNews https://t.co/0wkQ72zmCa 3 hours ago
Tracy T. 🏳️🌈 🇺🇸 🤜🏻🤛🏾 @thekjohnston I heard there might be signs of life on Venus, sign me up, right now! 😂 6 hours ago
Anum Shahid Shah Okay so Astronomers got some signs of presence of life on Venus
It might be Bhutto living there.. who was never dead🙄 6 hours ago
henchsnips @_FallingSlowly_ @nytimes exactly, signs of life. signs means there might be but there might not, if there were hum… https://t.co/RR4eEhakaM 8 hours ago
Andrea Leinfelder So this discovery of this gas on Venus *might* mean that there are tiny, floating lifeforms on the planet second cl… https://t.co/hkESEbRg68 8 hours ago
Eva Botkin-Kowacki RT @lkreidberg: As an exoplanet atmosphere observer, there's nothing I would love more than detecting signs of life on another planet. Phos… 9 hours ago
Wynne Richport Trending on Twitter: Scientists may have found signs of life on Venus!!!!
Actual article: There might be germs on Venus. 9 hours ago
Mark Science: we’ve found what could be signs of life on Venus.
Twitter: IF THERE’S LIFE THERE MIGHT BE OIL!!!! 10 hours ago
Possible Signs of Life Discovered on Venus, Scientists AnnounceThe findings were published by astronomers in two papers in the journal 'Nature Astronomy' on Monday.
Phosphine Gas Discovered In Atmosphere Of Venus Could Hint At Extraterrestrial LifeKiet Do talks to researchers about new paper suggesting gas found on Venus might suggest existence of life (9-14-2020)
Life On Venus? MIT Astronomers Help Make Surprising Discovery In Planet’s CloudsAstronomers from MIT and other universities have found a potential sign of life high in the atmosphere of neighboring Venus.