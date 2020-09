Howard County kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:57s - Published 1 minute ago Howard County kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OCTOBER 15TH... TODAY HOWARDCOUNTY COUNTY EXECUTIVE CALVINBALL KICKED OFF THE MONTH-LONG CELEBRATION BYANNOUNCING THE NEWLYFORMULATED LA ALIANZA LATINAWORKGROUP. IT WILL BE MADE UPOF 16 HOWARD COUNTYRESIDENTS...REPRE SENTINGBACKGROUNDS THROUGHOUT CENTRALAND SOUTH AMERICA... THEWORKGROUP WILL ADDRESS THECONCERNS OF THE LATINO ANDIMMIGRANT COMMUNITY....INCLUDING ACCESS TO COMMUNITYRESOURCES...SUPP ORT FORSTARTING A BUSINESS OR BUYINGA HOME...HEALTH DISPARITIESAND OUTCOMES...AND ENSURINGSUPPORT FOR LATINOS IN HOWARDCOUNTY SCHOOLS "This workgroupnot only ensures a seat at thetable but access to governmentto implement long lastingchange." BALL ALSO announcedTODAY HOWARD COUNTY WIOBSERVE INDIGENOUS PEOPLEDAY IN PLACE OF COLUMBUS D





