Bobcat fire in LA county continues to cause evacuations in California

The Bobcat Fire has grown to over 38,000 acres in the Angeles National Forest, California.

This wildfire has caused evacuations and a threat to the neighboring communities.

The fire has been getting close to Mt.

Wilson observatory.

Even with extra aircraft help, the fire is still only 3% contained.

The various clips show the destructive damage of the fire despite valiant efforts to contain it.