Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Free Breakfast and Lunch for Vigo County Students

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Free Breakfast and Lunch for Vigo County Students
VCSC enrolls in extended Summer Food Service Program, free meals until Dec 31

We're following breaking news tonight... good evening and thank you for joining us.

We are following an active police scene out of vincennes this evening.

That's where an incident took place at 6-0h-7 trueman drive.

This is in an aparment complex.

We reached out to the vincennes police department.

Officers told us they have no information to release at this time.

Vincennes police and the vincennes fire department are on the scene right now.

We'll update you as we get new information... online and




You Might Like


Tweets about this

NormaOrgan

Norma Organ RT @tribstar: Students in the Vigo County School Corp. will not pay for breakfast or lunch until Dec. 31 and will be refunded for all meals… 1 week ago

tribstar

Tribune-Star News Students in the Vigo County School Corp. will not pay for breakfast or lunch until Dec. 31 and will be refunded for… https://t.co/nXZVQuSKQv 1 week ago

wtwonews

WTWO News Students in the Vigo County School Corporation will not pay for breakfast or lunch until December 31 and will be re… https://t.co/Io8u1Lkiy5 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

USDA extends national free school lunch program through December [Video]

USDA extends national free school lunch program through December

A huge change was made to the free breakfast and lunch program for local school kids, the United States Department of Agriculture has extended free breakfast and lunch for all students.

Credit: WFFTPublished
Kiwanis Club provided free meals to first responders [Video]

Kiwanis Club provided free meals to first responders

Harrison County First Responders and healthcare workers were treated to breakfast and lunch at the Long Beach Senior Citizens Activity Center this weekend.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Free breakfast, lunch available for all students [Video]

Free breakfast, lunch available for all students

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the summer program that provides free lunches to all students.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 01:45Published