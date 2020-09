Nevada immigrants could be deported because of court decision Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:54s - Published 8 minutes ago Nevada immigrants could be deported because of court decision The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ has decided to vacate a preliminary injunction halting the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designations from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Sudan. More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/nevada-governors-office-issues-statement-on-9th-circuit-decision 0

THOUSANDS OF NEVADANS...COULD BE FORCED TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY! THE 9TH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS WILL ALLOW THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO END TEMPORARY PROTECTED STATUS FOR IMMIGRANTS FROM EL SAVADOR, HAITI, NICARAGUA AND SUDAN. RIGHT NOW...MORE THAN FOUR-THOUSAND PEOPLE LIVING IN NEVADA HAVE TEMPORARY PROTECTED STATUS. THE GOVERNORS OFFICE FOR NEW AMERICANS SAYS THAT MANY OF THEM HAVE BEEN LIVING IN OUR STATE FOR DECADES, RAISING FAMILIES AND CONTRIBUTING TO THE ECONOMY. THE OFFICE RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING IN PART: FORCING THESE NEVADANS OUT OF THE COUNTRY, MANY WHO ARE SERVING AS ESSENTIAL FRONTLINE WORKERS DURING THIS COVID-19 PANDEMIC, NOT ONLY PUTS THESE INDIVIDUALS BACK IN POTENTIAL DANGER BUT ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTS THE LIVES OF THEIR FAMILIES AND OUR LOCAL COMMUNITIES WE HAVE REACHED OUT TO THE WHITE HOUSE FOR A STATMENT...AND HAVE NOT HEARD BACK.